A Chitungwiza woman who poured hot candle wax on two minor children's hands before hitting them with a knife for eating potatoes without her permission has been sentenced to 315 hours of community service.Cathrine Mutambiramwa (36) of Zengeza 5 pleaded guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of children. She told the court that she was angry and frustrated after the boys ate all the potatoes meant for dinner.

Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora sentenced Mutambiranwa to six months in prison before suspending three months for five years on condition of good behaviour. The last three months were suspended on condition that she performs 315 hours of community service at Zengeza 3 Police Station.

One child belongs to Mutambiranwa, while the other was sired by her husband with another woman. She was assaulted by her husband before she ill-treated the children.

The husband, Francis Muchaona (36), was fined $30 or 15 days in prison for the as- sault. Prosecutor Mr Farai Katonha told the court that on May 31 this year at around 8pm, Muchaona came home drunk.

A misunderstanding ensued with his wife and he slapped and punched her all over her body. The court heard that Mutambiranwa went away after being assaulted.

The same day at around midnight, Mutambiranwa came back home drunk. She accused the children, both aged 11, of failing to prepare potatoes for supper.

Mutambiranwa grabbed a knife and hit both hands of the minor children, before dropping candle wax on their hands and the children sustained visible injuries. A neighbour reported the matter to the police, leading to Mutambiranwa's arrest.