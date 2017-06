Luanda — The Angolan plastic artist Miguel Dafranca passed away on Tuesday in Lisbon (Portugal), a victim of illness, ANGOP has learned.

Born on October 9, 1943, in Portalegre, Portugal, Miguel Dafranca came to Angola in 1967, having settled after national independence and acquired Angolan nationality.

He was awarded in the past with the first painting prize at the 15th Salão de Outubro in Estoril, Portugal, and participated in about two dozen collective exhibitions in that country