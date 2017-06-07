Uganda: Stella-Nyanzi-Inspired Makerere Students Challenge Bail Conditions

Four Makerere University students who were released on a non-cash bail of Shs 10 million after being charged with holding an "unlawful procession" have lodged a High court challenge to what they say are untenable bail conditions under the law.

Edmund Kahigi, Roy Rugumayo, Steven Ariho and Hannington Magarura were arrested at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court on May 10 for holding a protest demanding for the release of Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi, who was appearing for her bail application from Luzira prison. She is charged with cybercrimes that include calling President Museveni "a pair of buttocks".

On May 24, 2017, Gladys Kamasanyu, the Buganda Road court Grade One magistrate, granted each of the four a non-cash bail of Shs 10m. The magistrate set the same condition for each of their three sureties. Furthermore, Kamasanyu confiscated the sureties' original identifications (IDs).

Unsatisfied with the magistrate's bail conditions, the accused have petitioned the High court, through Center for Legal Aid, claiming the conditions are not varied hence they have a chilling effect on the exercise of freedom of expression.

In his affidavit, Kahigi says when Kamasanyu gave them bail on the said conditions, they convened a meeting with their counsel, Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, within the premises of the trial court.

He says they resolved that a corrective action be taken immediately to cause the variation of the bail conditions because they were set by the trial court arbitrarily, unfairly, harshly, unreasonably and excessively.

Kahigi adds that upon consultation with other activists such as Doreen Nyanjura, Dickson Aineomugisha, Robin Wabulembo, Habib Buwembo and Joweria Nakyeyune, they found that court had never set such stringent bail conditions like it did in their case.

"In setting the impugned bail conditions, the presiding magistrate [Kamasanyu] failed to give adequate consideration to our lack of financial capability to pay the penalty entailed in the recognizance," Kihigi says.

"In so doing, she disproportionately impaired a bundle of our constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms."

As a result of Kamasanyu's bail conditions, Kahigi says, their sureties have threatened to withdraw their names if the said bail conditions are not varied by the High court.

"When that happens, my co-applicants and I shall not have any person willing to stand surety for us because people will be scared gratuitously of being subjected to stringent and unfair bail bond conditions," he says.

"It will also send a wrong message to the public that being a student and political activist exposes you and your sureties to disproportionate penalties. This will deter many students with ostensibly unpopular political views from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms."