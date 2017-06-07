Uganda: UETCL Blames Project Delays On Long Land Acquisition Process

The construction of a number of transmission lines remains delayed as government struggles to acquire land.

Willy Kobujuna Kiryahika, the managing director of the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited, while appearing before the commission of inquiry into land matters, said most of their projects are behind schedule as result of the difficulty in acquiring land, the weak legal and regulatory framework, inadequate dispute and resolution mechanism and slow land registration process.

"The ultimate impact of these delays of land acquisition is that all financiers are threatening to pull out of financing infrastructure projects because of the uncertainty surrounding the resolution of compensation disputes." Kiryahika.

The UETCL boss revealed that land acquisition alone has an estimated budget of Shs 500bn and because of budget constraints "we normally do not get all the money at once and yet sometimes the amount of money spent on compensation in urban areas can even implement the whole project."

Kiryahika urged the commission to look into the challenges surrounding land acquisition processes and make recommendations to the government that will result in a clearer direction on how to acquire land.

UETCL acquires 30 to 60 meters of land within the corridor for transmission lines, depending on the voltage of the line. The 132kv, 220kv, 400kv trans- mission lines require 30m, 40m and 60m respectively for the observance of safety clearance required under the lines.

The projects have more than 30,000 project-affected persons to be compensated. There are proposals to have a new law enacted that provides for compulsory land acquisition for government projects because most of the disputes take close to six to 12 months to be resolved.

Martin Erone, the manager, Corporate Services [Legal], said that during the process of land acquisition, UETCL collects certificates of titles from project-affected persons for purposes of mutation and transfer upon compensation and this is supposed to only take six months.

However, because of the delay in numerous land offices, the process takes up to four years. This creates anxiety among the affected persons, and ultimately leads to law-suits.

"We have lawsuits against the company for failing to return land titles in time. We normally do not have a good defense with these suits. So, this means that we are likely to lose more money. We think that government can reform the land registry to ensure that titling of land is handled faster," Erone said.

Erone gave an example of a dispute with Kakira Sugar Works, which has been going on for close to three years. As a result of this dispute, the construction of some power lines has been delayed.

"We initially paid for land but not the crops. They want Shs 1 billion and yet we are offering them Shs 250m," he said.

INDUSTRIAL PARKS

The electricity company is building transmission lines and sub-stations in the four industrial parks of Namanve, Luzira, Mukono and Iganga.

"The challenge is that along our transmission line corridors, some of the land titles fall in a wetland. For example, transmission lines that pass through Luzira cut across a wetland. As we speak now, we are unable to continue with the project until the issue of titles in wetlands is resolved by the court," Erone said.