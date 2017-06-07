Uganda: Luweero Runs Out of Malaria Drugs

Government health centres in Luweero district have run out of artesunate, a second-line anti-malarial drug used to treat severe cases.

Many patients with resistant strains of malaria are stranded. The National Medical Stores, local medical officials say, last supplied artesunate to health centres in the district in March 2017.

In May, NMS supplied drugs to the district for the fifth quarter, excluding artesunate. Some of the health centres most affected are Butuntumula, Wabusana, Nsawo health centre IIIs and Luweero health centre IV.

Dr Sinani Mabuya, the deputy in charge of Luweero Health Centre IV, explained that the last batch of artesunate drugs they received in March 2017 didn't last two weeks because of the many malaria cases.

According to Mabuya, they have reported the stockout to National Medical Stores. At least 20 patients are admitted at Luweero health centre IV with a severe illness each day. At Nsawo and Wabusana health centre IIIs, health workers, who declined to be named, faulted NMS for suppling inadequate quantities of anti-malaria drugs despite the soaring cases.

The stockout of malaria drugs has taken a huge toll on patients. Josephine Kunihira, who is attending to her three-year-old child at Luweero health centre IV, said she spends more than Shs 10,000 each day to buy a dose of artesunate drug on top of other costs for canullas before her child can be treated.

Shakira Nakabuye, a resident of Lukomera trading centre, is also attending to her 10-year-old sick child at Luweero health centre IV. Nakabuye has spent more than Shs 40,000 on drugs since her child was admitted on June 1.

She said she is no longer able to continue buying drugs. The acting Luweero district health officer, Dr Joseph Kisakye, said they are waiting for a response from NMS. But Dan Kimosho, the NMS spokesperson, said malaria drugs supplied to the district were expected to last until the end of the 2016/2017 financial year.

According to Kimosho, NMS doesn't have plans to make any further supplies unless they get a supplementary budget approval by Parliament.

Artesunate has been reported to clear fever in patients with severe malaria 16-25 hours after administration. At least 37,630 (85.2 per cent) out 44,170 malaria cases were confirmed positive in Luweero district in the months of January-April, 2017.

In the 2015/16 financial year, 84014 (65.2 per cent) out of 128,900 reported malaria cases were found positive.