Uganda: Police Name Suspects in Gulu Town Clerk Murder

Police in Gulu has named Filbert Otim Baijuka, a former senior district principal officer in Amuru district, as a suspect in the murder of former Gulu deputy town clerk John Oola Omona.

Police picked Otim at the weekend to help with the murder investigation. Otim is a person of interest for police because he allegedly had an unresolved grudge with the deceased.

He is being held at Gulu Central police station. In 2015, Otim accused Oola of collaborating with the Inspectorate of Government in an investigation that implicated him in forging academic documents to apply to become deputy town clerk of Gulu.

This came after Otim was dropped from the list of applicants for the position. Otim later dragged Oola to a tribunal of the district service com- mission, accusing him of irregularly being recruited while acting as town clerk of Gulu municipality.

Last year, the Gulu District Service Commission (DSC) declared both of them unqualified to fill the position of deputy town clerk for lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

At the time of his death, Oola had challenged the decision in court after the DSC recommended that his appointment be revoked and the position re-advertised.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River police spokesperson, said Otim is the eleventh suspect to be arrested over the April 23 murder. Others are Martin Akena, Denis Bongomin, Samuel Odokonyero, Aaron Odong, Alice Kipwola, Thabbo Mbeki and Jennifer Akello.

Some of the suspects were questioned and released on police bond, including UPC party national youth leader Brenda Atim Kinyera, Allan Onek and Wesley Aromo. None has formally been charged in court over the incident.

Some of the suspects were picked up after the Police Canine unit led detectives to their homes. Oola was killed shortly after dropping a friend at her home in Kanyagoga parish in Bar Dege division, Gulu municipality at about mid night.