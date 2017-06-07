Rwanda: Sugira Joins Amavubi Ahead of Car Clash

AS Vital Club striker Ernest Sugira has joined the Amavubi training camp as the national team undergo final preparations ahead of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic due on June 11 in Bangui.

After beating Morocco twice in the 2017 Genocide Memorial tournament last week, coach Antoine Hey gave his players a day off, which he used to name a 19-player squad, which will be reduced to the final 18 traveling to Bangui on Thursday.

The team resumed intensive training on Tuesday at Amahoro National Stadium.

"We are working hard in the final phase of our preparations and I believe we will be ready to take on Central Africa Republic and get a positive result away from home," Hey said on Tuesday.

The German tactician noted that, "We have 19 players in camp but we will travel with 18. That means we shall drop one player, so it's upon those in camp to work hard to be in the final team."

Hey will name the final 18-man team before departure for Bangui on Thursday.

Rwanda are drawn in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic.

Amavubi will face Central African Republic a day after Cote d'Ivoire host Guinea at Stade de Bouaké in Abidjan. The remaining fixtures will be staged between March and November 2018.

The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament in Cameroon.

The 19-man team:

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports), Olivier Kwizera (Bugesera FC) and Marcel Nzarora (Police FC)

Defenders: Michel Rusheshangoga (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Emery Bayisenge (KAC Kénitra, Morocco), Aimable Nsabimana (APR FC) and Salomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize, Belgium)

Midfielders: Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Haruna Niyonzima (Young Africans, Tanzania), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Rayon Sports), Jean Claude Iranzi (MFK Topvar Topoľčany, Slovakia), Fitina Omborenga (MFK Topvar Topoľčany, Slovakia), Djihad Bizimana (APR FC) and Olivier Niyonzima (Rayon Sports)

Forwards: Danny Usengimana (Police FC), Ernest Sugira (AS Vita, DR Congo) and Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia, Kenya).

Group H

Saturday

Ivory Coast vs Guinea

Sunday

CAR vs Rwanda