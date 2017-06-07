Uganda: Karamoja Schools Aid Project Wins Award

A project which refurbished 21 primary schools in the northeastern region of Karamoja has claimed the Global Partnership award (GPA) for the best education project, beating seven others worldwide to the prize.

The annual GPA recognises and rewards the best public-private partnership projects globally. This year's event attracted more than 100 entries from Europe, Africa, Middle East, Austral- asia and Asia.

Using Shs 52 billion, the Karamoja Primary Education Programme (KPEP) upgraded 21 schools in all the region's seven districts. At least three schools were up-graded in each of the seven districts by KPEP, a project, which started in 2013.

The project was funded by Irish Aid and managed by Deloitte Uganda in partnership with the ministry of Education and Sports, Pro- plan partners and Turner and Townsend.

While receiving the award at the Irish embassy in Kampala on June 5, the Irish ambassador to Uganda, Donal Cronin, said the project was "well within the time frame, thorough within the budget and with quality that no- body can question."

Deloitte Uganda's Geoffrey Musisi said the project, which won the award largely due to the structure and remote community it serves, was meant to deliver high-quality education facilities and increase access to education. Musisi added that their emphasis was on classrooms, dormitories, staff houses, latrines, solar lighting and water availability.

"Currently, we are witnessing a relatively increased enrolment of students in schools and in the long run, we are likely to see an improvement in academic performance. We are also witnessing improved sanitation and security at schools," he explained.

MORE HELP NEEDED

Karamoja has more than 200 primary schools but the project managed to up- grade only 21. Some areas have no schools at all. Musa Birungi, who rep- resented ‎Daniel Nkaada, the commissioner for basic education at the ministry of Education, said many children walk long distances to faraway primary schools and that is bound to discourage them from continuing with school or enrolling at all.

"As a ministry, we shall continue to work with you [Irish Aid] and we shall not stop being like Oliver Twist [and ask for more]. If you can help us cover more schools in Karamoja, we would have moved a better step," Musisi said.

Over the last 12 years, Irish Aid has funded many projects in Karamoja, which has some of the worst literacy rates in Uganda. But even with the many short-term problems the region experiences like famine, Cronin said education is the only long-term solution to the problems of the region.

"In our view, Karamoja is a region that has suffered," Cronin said. "The future of Karamoja and its development lie in the hands of the young people and through education, they can enhance their skills that will propel this development."