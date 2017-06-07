New York — President Robert Mugabe is among the few leaders attending a conference that seeks to push for implementation of sustainable use of oceans despite Zimbabwe being a landlocked country.

The evidently weak 93-year-old ignored criticism back home to fly out to north America, just days after returning from Mexico where he was reportedly not allowed an opportunity to address a United Nations disasters conference.

According to an SABC report, Mugabe was helped onto the stage to address the conference by three aides.

The New York meeting, commonly known as the United Nations Oceans Conference, ends on the 9th of June and was convened to discuss progress in implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 on oceans and seas.

Without first-hand experience and lacking the authority to speak on coastal challenges, Mugabe nevertheless seized the opportunity to smuggle in his anti-sanctions rhetoric.

"The effects of climate change are not discriminatory, so please down with your sanctions. My country is committed to implementing the (SDGs) and will do so within the means available to it.

"Allow my county to act freely within the context of our agreements and its sovereignty," said Mugabe.

Sanctions were imposed against the Zanu PF government back in 2001 over allegations of vote-rigging and human rights abuses, charges the nonagenarian leader rejects.

Mugabe, nicknamed Vasco da Gama in the 1980s for his love for globe-trotting, is one of the nine leaders attending the New York conference.

Despite struggling with challenges arising from old age and related poor health, Mugabe's love for foreign travelling has not diminished.

Two weeks ago, the president attended the Mexico US disaster risk management conference with a delegation that included three ministers while other countries sent their ambassadors.

In March last year, the president had to change plans mid-air on his way to attend an Indian cultural festival after realising it was being attended by junior officers with even the country's prime minister staying away.

Meanwhile, in New York this time three aides, according to South African media, had to support his weak strides to the podium. Together with hi, at the conference, are over 50 government officials.

Opposition parties repeatedly criticise Mugabe's "Vasco Da Gama" behaviour in a country where, according to UN figures, at least 72 percent are living in poverty and the health sector has crumbled.

"Derangement has taken over the Munhumutapa Building (Harare seat of government) as well as the dungeons of Chancellor Avenue," said People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume in a statement on Monday.

"Mugabe's misplaced decisions are a scourge and a disease which must be fought not only by political parties but everyone who loves this country."

Mafume added, "Mugabe's trip defies logic. Unless if we want to annex a neighbouring country and administer its oceans, then what are we doing there.

"Maybe, Mugabe got confused when he officially opened Tokwe Mukosi Dam. He probably thought that Zimbabwe had built an ocean against the wishes of the imperialists."

However, in Mugabe's view, oceans and seas contribute significantly to the development of Zimbabwe "in their capacity as a model for the conveyance of goods between my country and the outside world".

The president's travels to nearly every international conference has raised eyebrows in cash-strapped Zimbabwe. Last year Mugabe made at least 20 trips abroad, spending $36 million in the first 10 months, according to government figures.