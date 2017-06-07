Angola: Positioning for Political Party Radio Broadcasting Airtime Drew

Luanda — The radio broadcast positioning airtime for the general elections of August 23, defined the UNITA party and CASA-CE in first and second places, respectively, on Tuesday in Luanda.

Each political party in the general election will have 10 minutes of public radio airtime, RNA, between 3pm to 10pm during the election campaign.

Here is the positioning of the political parties:

1 - UNITA - from 3:00 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. 2 - CASA-CE - from 3:10 pm to 3:20 pm 3 - MPLA - from 3:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 - National Patriotic Alliance (APN) - from 3.30 pm to 3.40 pm 5 - PRS - from 3.40 p.m. to 3.50 p.m. 6 - FNLA - from 3:50 to 4:00.

The parties positioning was a result of a draw based on the deposition of spheres, with numbers corresponding to each of the five competing parties and a coalition of parties. The spheres were introduced into draw machine from where they were randomly drawn.

The ceremony was attended, among other entities, by the leaders of lists of political parties by the president of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, by the Ministers of National Defense, João Lourenço, Social Communication, José Luís de Matos and Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares.