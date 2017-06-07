Angola: Casa-Ce Takes First Position in Television Airtime

Luanda — The draw of political parties for the positioning of television airtime, for the general elections of August 23, defined the CASA-CE coalition in first place on Tuesday in Luanda.

Each political party in the general election will have five minutes of television time starting at 8 pm during the election campaign.

Here is the positioning of the political parties: 1 - CASA-CE - from 8 pm to 8:05pm 2 - National Patriotic Alliance (APN) - from 8:05 pm to 8:10pm 3 - FNLA - from 8:10 pm. to 8:15 p.m. 4 - UNITA - from 8:15 pm. to 8:20 p.m. 5 - PRS - from 8:20 pm. to 8:25 p.m. 6 - MPLA - from 8:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The choice results from a draw based on the deposition of spheres, with numbers corresponding to each of the five political parties and a coalition of parties.

The spheres were introduced into a draw machine from where they were randomly drawn.

The ceremony was attended, among other officials by the leaders of lists of political parties by the president of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, by the Ministers of National Defense, João Lourenço, Social Communication, José Luís de Matos and Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares.