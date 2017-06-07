6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Casa-Ce Takes First Position in Television Airtime

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The draw of political parties for the positioning of television airtime, for the general elections of August 23, defined the CASA-CE coalition in first place on Tuesday in Luanda.

Each political party in the general election will have five minutes of television time starting at 8 pm during the election campaign.

Here is the positioning of the political parties: 1 - CASA-CE - from 8 pm to 8:05pm 2 - National Patriotic Alliance (APN) - from 8:05 pm to 8:10pm 3 - FNLA - from 8:10 pm. to 8:15 p.m. 4 - UNITA - from 8:15 pm. to 8:20 p.m. 5 - PRS - from 8:20 pm. to 8:25 p.m. 6 - MPLA - from 8:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The choice results from a draw based on the deposition of spheres, with numbers corresponding to each of the five political parties and a coalition of parties.

The spheres were introduced into a draw machine from where they were randomly drawn.

The ceremony was attended, among other officials by the leaders of lists of political parties by the president of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, by the Ministers of National Defense, João Lourenço, Social Communication, José Luís de Matos and Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares.

Angola

Maternal Deaths Drop in Country

The number of maternal and newborn deaths in the country has dropped, based on the available reproductive health… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.