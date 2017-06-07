Angola: Electoral Commission Draws Positioning On Ballot Paper

Luanda — The draw of positioning on the ballot paper, for the general elections of August 23, defined Tuesday in Luanda, the UNITA party in first place.

The draw was held at the Talatona Convention Center, chaired by the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto. Below is the positioning of the political parties:

1st - UNITA 2nd - APN 3rd - PRS 4th - MPLA 5th - FNLA 6th - CASA-CE.

The choice was the result of a draw that consisted of the deposition of spheres, with names of the respective political parties and coalition running in the general elections, in a draw machine that, as it was working, expelled one by one, thus defining the position of each one.

The ceremony was attended by the representative of the running political parties and the coalition, by the president of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, by the Ministers of National Defense, João Lourenço, of the Social Communication, José Luís de Matos, of the Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, by the Secretary of State for Institutional Affairs of the Ministry of Territory Administration, Adão de Almeida.

The presidents of the running political parties and the coalition, representatives of the diplomatic corps, the company Indra and Sinfic, among others, also attended the draw.