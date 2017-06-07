Ethiopia: City Opens Smart Parking for Public

Addis Ababa Transport Programmes Management Office (TPMO) inaugurated Smart and Ground parking service on June 2, 2017.

The project was financed by the government of Ethiopia and constructed by the Chinese smart parking manufacturing company, Dayang, and the local electro-mechanical works contractor SYSPROEN Systems and Engineering Ltd.

The government has spent 50 million Br to construct the Smart parking at Megenagna and ground parking services at Wollo Sefer.

"These spots will not only solve car parking problems in the areas but they will also play a great role in easing the traffic flow through banning parking in areas from the spots up to a certain distance," Woyesa Feyisa, TPMO deputy director, said.

Upon completion of the park, it will create permanent job opportunities for up to 40 young people organised in small and micro enterprises, according to Woyesa.

The 15-floor tower is fitted with three car loading and unloading elevators. It has the capacity of parking 90 cars on the tower and 50 on the ground. And Wollo Sefer ground parking spot on its part has a 40-car holding capacity, according to Woyesa