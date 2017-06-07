Luanda — The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are meeting Tuesday in Luanda to adjust positions.

The adjustment results from the fact that the two regions have common defense problems, said ICGLR Deputy Executive Secretary, Vicente Mwanda on Tuesday.

According to Vicente Mwanda, the meeting also looks for ways to avoid that the conflicts are frequent in the two regions.

On his turn, the director of the SADC body for political and security issues, Jorge Cardoso, said that the meeting has on the agenda matters about armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

These are groups such as the "AFF" which have taken action against the civilian population. Also under consideration are the repatriation, demobilization and reintegration of M23 forces, the resurgence of the May May in the Western Kassai region (DRC).

In Jorge Cardoso's view these issues are of interest to the two regions, above all, to maintain security and peace.

He was concerned about the increasing number of refugees from the DRC who cross the border with Angola every day and hopes that the military leaders will find solutions for the return of the émigrés to the areas of origin.

As part of the partnership between ICGLR and SADC, Luanda hosted last 23 May a meeting of the ICGLR Committee of Chiefs of Staff, which preceded a meeting of Defense Ministers.