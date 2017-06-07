6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Under Discussion At Social Policy Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Several documents on issues related to the ministries of Health, Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare and Reintegration are being discussed at the 4th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers' Social Policy Commission, held Tuesday, in Luanda.

The meeting, headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, focused on the health sector in the memorandum on the implementation of the program to prevent and combat major endemics.

In the education sector, the proposal for a law to amend the Basic Law of the Education and Teaching System, as well as the draft National Policy on Special Education, aimed at school inclusion was also discussed.

As for the Ministry of Higher Education, under evaluation are the draft presidential decrees that change the regulation of internal scholarships and authorizes the creation of private higher education institutions.

Also under discussion is the draft presidential decree that creates the system of warning of abduction of minors, linked to the sector of Assistance and Social Reinsertion.

The meeting is also assessing information regarding the situation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and former Angolan refugees in Zambia.

Angola

Maternal Deaths Drop in Country

The number of maternal and newborn deaths in the country has dropped, based on the available reproductive health… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.