Angola: Health Under Discussion At Social Policy Meeting

Luanda — Several documents on issues related to the ministries of Health, Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare and Reintegration are being discussed at the 4th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers' Social Policy Commission, held Tuesday, in Luanda.

The meeting, headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, focused on the health sector in the memorandum on the implementation of the program to prevent and combat major endemics.

In the education sector, the proposal for a law to amend the Basic Law of the Education and Teaching System, as well as the draft National Policy on Special Education, aimed at school inclusion was also discussed.

As for the Ministry of Higher Education, under evaluation are the draft presidential decrees that change the regulation of internal scholarships and authorizes the creation of private higher education institutions.

Also under discussion is the draft presidential decree that creates the system of warning of abduction of minors, linked to the sector of Assistance and Social Reinsertion.

The meeting is also assessing information regarding the situation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and former Angolan refugees in Zambia.