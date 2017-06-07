South Africa: Ramaphosa Hails 'Peaceful, Democratic' Election in Lesotho

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator, has hailed the "peaceful and democratic" election in Lesotho, as he extended his "profound congratulations" to the mountain kingdom.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidency said that Ramaphosa welcomed the "determination of the SADC and AU (African Union) election observer missions that the elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho were largely peaceful and in line with AU and SADC protocols on elections".

Lesotho's former prime minister Thomas Thabane was poised to form a coalition government after his party won the snap elections at the weekend and defeated the ruling alliance.

Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) won 48 parliamentary seats and would form a coalition with three other parties to obtain the required 61-seat majority.

This was the country's third election in five years.

Ramaphosa urged all stakeholders to accept the outcome of the vote.

"The holding of democratic elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho underlines the determination of the people of the region and the continent to ensure good political and economic governance as part of the building blocs towards the renewal of the continent and the achievement of Agenda 2063 as a growth path for the entire continent," said Ramaphosa.

He added: "In line with SADC Summit decisions and agreements with all role-players, the SADC facilitation mission with the support of the SADC Oversight Committee will, soon after the formation of the new government ,pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho with a view to convening a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum to build consensus for the implementation of SADC decisions," said Ramaphosa.

The decisions included the implementation of the constitutional and security sector reforms as well as recommendations of the Phumaphi Commission of Inquiry.

"We look forward to working with the new government and all role-players towards the achievement of these goals and to help set the Kingdom on the path of sustainable peace, security, constitutionality and development," said Ramaphosa.

News24