Zimbabwe has, since December last year, recruited over 168 women out of the required 330 for HIV vaccine research trials as the battle to end the epidemic continues.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is working in collaboration with the America-based University of California San Francisco on project. Parirenyatwa, Chitungwiza hospitals as well as Spilhaus at Harare hospital are the study sites.

According to a recent statement, the women go for infusions after every 8 weeks for 10 times over two years. Many have already received the third infusion with some on their fifth.

Some 1,500 women from six countries in Sub-Saharan Africa will be enrolled in the study which is earmarked for conclusion after five years. Other participants are being recruited in Europe, North and South America to total 4,200.

Researchers said the antibody mediated prevention (AMP) study focuses on women because they are at high risk of contracting HIV while the sub-Saharan region has the highest incidence of the pandemic.

The vaccine under study has already proved effective and safe in monkeys. It seeks to prevent HIV by introducing anti-bodies which can kill the virus once contracted.

The idea came after tests carried-out from a woman who lived with the virus for 15 years without treatment proved she had a particular antibody which scientists have been replicating in laboratories.

The first research was carried out over 30 years ago and its aim is to produce a vaccine that is safe, effective and portable.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 36, 9 million are living with HIV globally. Sub-Saharan was the worst affected with 25, 8 million people who are HIV positive as of 2014.

Zimbabwe is ranked fifth affected in sub-Sahara with a prevalence rate of 15 percent from approximately 1, 2 million people living with HIV and an annual death rate of about 60,000.