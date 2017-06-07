6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tax Police Seize Products of Basic Basket

Mbanza Congo — Several products of basic basket for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were seized from January to May this year by the Tax Police at the Luvo border post in the Mbanza Congo municipality in Zaire province for alleged smuggling of basic food basic re-exports.

According to the officer of the local Tax Police, superintendent Manuel Moniz, who reviewed the activities carried out by his unit in the last five months, of the products seized consists of 747 bags of rice, 228 of bag of corn flour, 265 boxes of spaghetti, 367 boxes of milk (Nido), 41 boxes of loya milk (packaged) and 255 bags of wheat flour.

In addition, 605 sugar bags, 36 boxes of wine, 18 boxes of condensed milk, 17 boxes of butter, 48 boxes of Nan milk and 3,985 liters of vegetable oil were also seized for violation of the law prohibiting the re-export of basic goods.

He added that those products were being transported to the Democratic Republic of Congo where they would be sold.

He informed that the seizure of these products results from the inspection actions that the Tax Police have carried out in different border posts of the province with the region of the Central Congo (DRC).

