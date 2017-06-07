Namibia: Schools Super Netball League Starts With a Bang

Windhoek — The opening matches in this year's Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League got underway in Windhoek last week on Wednesday and Thursday. This year's Schools Netball Super League will be played by U/17 and U/19 teams, while an additional league was created for U/15 teams.

Liezel Garbers, a member of the steering committee who coordinates the league activities, said the Netball Super League provides schools with the opportunity to improve the standard of netball at school level. "Therefore, we saw it fit to expand the league this year to include U/15 teams with the U/17 and U/19 teams."

"The Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League was created as a platform for the teams from the leading netball playing schools nationwide to participate and compete in additional matches as an incentive for schools in the NSSU league to perform at their level best.

"This exercise is aimed at assisting the development of one of Namibia's most followed sporting disciplines at schools level," said Jacquiline Pack, executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services at Bank Windhoek. "At Bank Windhoek, we see sport as an integral part of the development for young Namibians, and more specifically, the development of young women," she added.

The Schools Netball Super League is endorsed by the NSSU and the top eight teams of the NSSU Netball league automatically qualify for the Super League. Wildcard teams are also then invited to participate. The following schools are particpating in the competition:

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool; Otjiwarongo Secondary School; Privaatskool Moria; Gobabis Gymnasium; Privaatskool Elnatan; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Pro-Ed Academy; Windhoek Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Edugate Academy; Walvis Bay Private High School; Grootfontein Agri College; Duinesig Combined School and De Duine Secondary School.

The results from the opening games:

May 31, Wednesday: Wonders Sports Field

U/15 games

WAP vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 23/38

Elnatan vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 24/19

Pro-Ed vs Elnatan 16/21

Pro-Ed vs WAP 21/23

U/17 games

Moria vs Gobabis Gymnasium 4/38

Elnatan vs Moria 51/5

Edugate vs Elnatan 9/26

Walvis Bay Private High School vs Edugate 35/10

Gobabis Gymnasium vs Walvis Bay Private High School 20/27

Tsumeb Gymnasium vs Elnatan 31/18

Gobabis Gymnasium vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 14/34

U/19 games

WAP vs Moria 47/22

Moria vs Elnatan 19/54

WAP vs Edugate 31/17

June 1, Thursday: Windhoek Gymnasium

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 24/17 - U/15

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 43/10 - U/17

Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 29/34 - U/19

The next games are scheduled for June 23. This year, games will be played in Outjo, Gobabis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Windhoek.