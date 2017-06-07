Lilongwe — Theatre for a Change (TFAC) has rescued over 70 girls under 18 years old from sex trade in two years in Lilongwe through awareness campaigns.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), the acting Project Manager of TFAC Sadson Harawa said the aim of conducting awareness campaigns in hotspot areas such as Chigwirizano, Devil's Street and Mchesi in Lilongwe was to assist girls and young women to improve their sexual and reproductive health.

"Our target is to reach vulnerable girls who are facing challenges in communities that can drive them to indulge in risky sexual practices. We have already saved over 70 girls who were exposed to risky sexual practices" he said.

Further Harawa said, the rescued girls were sent back to school, while some were given different vocational skills after being going through rehabilitation.

"We managed to train the girls through SOS institution with funds from Comic Relief (CR)," he said.

Harawa also said that her organization is working hand in hand with the government of Malawi to fully support the initiative of promoting girls standards in the country.

"We are working together with government social workers who are in child protection programme" said Harawa.

However Harawa urged the government to assist their organization with basic needs which can help to keep girls in school.

"It's our prayer that government should assist us with bursaries and other resources" he said