7 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kaduna Opens Bid for Sale of Government Houses

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government on Monday took a step towards selling the nearly 2,000 government houses identified for sale.

The government is selling all government residential quarters outside hospitals and school premises and those allocated to judges due mainly to the high cost of maintaining them.

Chairman, bidding committee for the sale of government houses, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, disclosed that a total of 1,601 sealed bid envelopes were submitted.

"Distribution of letters to the winners and current occupants will commence after the winners have been announced and the result of the bid and other documentations duly endorsed," he said.

