Uganda: Elders to Blame for Not Advising Youths On Dress Code

opinion

I am a third-year student of education at Makerere University and a friend to the person who dressed up in a skimpy (stringed) dress that has since resulted in a social media buzz and subsequent disciplinary action by the university leadership.

As someone who grew up in a very religious family, I was equally surprised to see my friend dressed like that. According to me, indecent dressing is a social malady today, especially by the youths. It simply means deliberate exposure of one's body to the public. This practice does not conform to the norms and values of our society, the talk of a 'dot com era' notwithstanding.

This practice is now common in public places such as churches and offices. Sadly, the practitioners of this vice have these common lines: "Only God can judge me"; "Leave them alone"; "Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion"; "Mind your business".

As a result, one can't condemn any wrongdoing because the rewards are usually curses, malice, hatred and condemnation!

Indecent dressing is one of the causes of sexual harassment. But in the name of fashion, women dress half-naked to functions. For instance, many youthful women at university derive pleasure in wearing miniskirts, bumper shorts, armless tops, etc, because they feel it is their style.

Nowadays, there are also different boy styles such as sagging, hot bosom, low waist and the like. Although, to say the least, these unfortunate societal ills have now eaten deep into both the young and the old, it is also common amongst artistes, especially when on stage.

This is another cause for indecency amongst youths as most of them see these artistes as role models and mentors; so, dressing and behaving like them makes them proud. I looked around and realised that the major factors contributing to this problem include society, peer groups and parents.

Today, parents encourage their children by buying them these kinds of clothes or by allowing them to attend parties where people with such kinds of attires are. At such parties, these little children not only learn how to dress skimpily, but also how to dance indecently.

Also, young girls see colleagues dressed half-naked and men chase after them; then the girl with a low self-esteem will be forced to join them to get the same attention. One thing about indecent dressing is that it at- tracts attention; whether negative or positive, the bottom line is that it attracts attention.

People must stare and, automatically, such a person is noticed. So, when a girl who feels insecure wants to be noticed, she resorts to indecent dressing. However, indecency portrays our society and institutions as immoral; if it's in the church, it portrays the pastor as weak and not spiritually sound.

There are various ways in which indecent dressing can be reduced in our society. Parents should dress decently and act as role models to their children; religious institutions should always promote the culture of decent dressing; dress codes should be introduced in higher institutions of learning.

The mass media should promote good moral values and religious leaders must strongly preach against indecent dressing because people can only be addressed by the way they are dressed.

The rate at which indecent dressing has infiltrated into the moral fiber and academic progression of college students is alarming. Most female students are now preoccupied by what to wear to seduce the opposite sex than what to read to become someone responsible in future.

Some of the male students also spend their precious time wearing tattered attires all in the name of fashion, with little consideration for moral uprightness. All these acts are being perpetrated with impunity without recourse to the fact that campus is not a jungle, but an educational institution where knowledge is impacted.

In order to be a beneficiary of quality education or holistic education, one requires dedication, hard work and seriousness with their books. Having divided attention or losing concentration during lectures as a result of provocative dressing is an affront to the vision of quality education.

It is, therefore, necessary that all stakeholders of education in Uganda be proactive in coming out with measures to stop indecent dressing at tertiary institutions and during various events.

It is in the light of this that I put pen on paper to show my discomfort with the way my friend acted during the dinner that marked the end of our course.

The author is a student at the School of Education, Makerere University.