ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa said Monday that his association will prepare a bid to host the 2021 Confederation of African Football (Caf) competition.

Chiyangwa said the government was willing to provide the critical guarantee needed to host the continental tournament.

The Zifa boss, who is also the Cosafa president was speaking at the Walter Magaya's PHD ministry complex in Waterfalls where the Warriors are based and training.

He was in the company of Magaya and Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda.

"What I can tell you is that I made an inquiry to see if it was possible to bid to host any of the 2017 Caf competitions and the government has said, through the ministry of sport, that we can bid for 2021 and they can support us," he explained.

"But the first thing is that our stadia should be upgraded. Even the National Sports Stadium is not modern enough and needs to be refurbished.

"I am keen to see to it that there is an upgrade of facilities. If you saw pictures of stadia coming out of Gabon; we need something like that, state of the art facilities.

"I think, pertaining to the upgrading of facilities and development, it's something that should be taken seriously and these bids should be embraced by all Zimbabweans."

Magaya also said he would help with the upgrading of facilities starting with his PHD ministry complex which could also be used as one of the venues for the biennial soccer show case.