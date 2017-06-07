Tanzania: Why Industrial Budget Is Inadequate

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders are projecting a slowdown in the growth of Tanzania's industrial output for 2017/18 financial year because of inadequate funds allocated for industrial development projects.

Their concerns are also aggravated by the government's seemingly cash flow problems that have caused unprecedented delays in disbursement of funds in the 2016/17 financial year.

Out of the Sh81.9 billion allocated in 2016/17 fiscal year for the ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment only Sh39.4 billion (48 per cent) had been released by April this year, two months to the end of the budget year.

The government has increased, substantially, the ministry of Industries' budget for the year 2017/18 to Sh122.2 billion from Sh81.9 billion in the year 2016/17 but stakeholders say the increase might amount to nothing if the government's cash flow problems persist.

With a nascent industrial base Tanzania needs adequate public investments in industrial research, industrial systems, in policy formulation and coordination and in strengthening communication channels and consultations with the private sector. Prof Honest Ngowi, an economist from the Mzumbe University is of the view that failing to fully implement the budget due to delayed funds disbursement does not augur well with Tanzania's industrialisation plans.

"In fact concerns of stakeholders is not only for the ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment budget. Budgetary problems with other sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and energy pose a serious challenge to Tanzania's industrialisation agenda," says Prof Ngowi.

He said if the implementation of industrialisation was to lead to economic transformation actual release of funds, not merely reciting figures in Parliament was important.

Where does govt money go?

Almost all ministers have complained of delays in disbursements of budgetary resources in the year 2016/17 financial year.

One of the reasons cited is poor revenue collection. But Prof Ngowi says this is surprising.

"If there was a year in which there has been much efforts to enhance tax collection in the country, the 2016/17 has been one of them," he says.

According to him; the key issue is therefore to ask why there has been inadequate tax revenue collection amidst huge efforts to collect the same plus arrears.

Mr Akida Mnyenyelwa an expert in Business Environment from the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) says the government should not promise what it cannot deliver, because there is no need of politicking in as far as industrial development is concerned.

"I am not certain that the government will be able to accomplish key activities in the industrialisation strategy such as valuation of land and property in strategic investment areas, carrying out industrial research, developing infrastructure for small scale industries and facilitating availability of simple and affordable industrial technologies if it doesn't allocate enough funds," he said.

Bad enough, Mr Mnyenyelwa adds, the lion share of the amount released to the sector goes to recurrent expenditure.

Citing that, for 2016/17 budget Sh81.9 billion was agreed for the sector but only Sh39.4 billion which is just a 48 per cent of the mega-amount until April this year.

However, among the money released Sh31.6 billion was disbursed to recurrent expenditures while only Sh7.8 billion was for development spending.

According to Mr Mnyenyelwa; the disbursement ratio indicate that almost the 81.08 per cent of the money released until April went to recurrent expenditures while the remaining 18.92 went to development projects.

"We cannot see the real growth of industrial sector in such situation. The beginning is not good, and I doubt the implementation of the coming budget will not bring much positive change in the sector," he insisted.

However Mr Mnyenyelwa again says that despite of the increase of budget from Sh81.9 billion in 2016/17 to Sh122.2 billion for 2017/18 it is yet still difficult to say if it is a good sign because he is not sure if the actual amount will be released.

In the next financial year the government has allocated more funds to development than recurrent budget, a relief, at least and could make a difference if all the funds are disbursed.

About Sh80.2 billion is for development expenditure and Sh42 billion is for recurrent expenditure in the ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment for the financial year 2017/18.

As far as the industrial activities is concerned the government has allocated a total of Sh98.02 billion whereby Sh24.17 billion is for recurrent expenditures and Sh73.84 for development projects spending.

Sources of funds for the development budget in the ministry of Industries, Trade and Invesment are; Sh73.057 billion to be collected from domestic revenue sources while Sh265.30 million will come from through foreign aid and grants.

Prof Haji Semboja, a senior lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam, says the government should focus on improving the efficiency of the industrial sector by making sure that all other supportive sectors or ministries including that of Energy, Infrastructure and Agriculture are stable.

"Allocating enough funds to the ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment is not enough if infrastructure, energy and agricultural development projects are underfunded," he says.

He argues that industrialisation is done better by the private sector than the public sector. "The ministry coordinates policy and has regulatory functions through its institutions," Dr Semboja says.

He adds; "If the government is to reach its dream of becoming a semi-industrialised nation by 2020, preparing the conducive environment for the private sector is crucial," he adds.