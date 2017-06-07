Tanzania: Azam Coach Bolsters Squad for New Season

Dar es Salaam — Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba says he is not giving up his dream of winning the club its first Vodacom Premier League title in four years as the Chamazi-based team confirms the signing of striker Omari Waziri.

The signing of Waziri on a two-year deal comes in the wake of reports that the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions will part ways with a number of their key players, including team skipper John Bocco.

Prior to joining Azam, Junior Waziri, as the forward is popularly known, featured for Mwanza's Toto African, who are among three teams that suffered relegation to the National First Division a few months ago.

Cioaba said yesterday that his desire and hunger for the elusive league title remains alive, but warned that the club will only realise the dream, if the playing unit he's building works under no sabotage.

"We need players who will fight for the team, those who will give everything," the Romanian tactician, who took charge of the ice cream makers early this year, said.

Toto African may have suffered relegation, but Waziri won many a heart for the way he tormented defenders in the just concluded topflight.

Waziri, who played for Toto African for two years, emerged the Mwanza-based team's top scorer with seven goals in the 2016/17 season.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC head coach George Nsimbe has singled out bad luck as the major factor behind their early exit of the ongoing SportPesa Super Cup tournament at the Uhuru Stadium.

The Kenyan champions lost to Mainland giants Young Africans on post match penalties after a barren draw in regular time on Monday.

Stephen Owusu and Clifford Alwanga missed the opportunities to convert from the spot for the Kenyan champions while Young Africans converted their four shots successfully.

"We were not lucky today. We fielded a strong team and everyone had a chance to play," Nsimbe said yesterday.

"The boys were good throughout the 90 minutes. We will try and find out what went wrong and improve before the Kenya Premier League action resumes," the Ugandan tactician said.

Yanga will now face Kenya's AFC Leopards in the semi-finals tomorrow as the race for the Sh62 million set aside for the Super Cup champions intensifies.