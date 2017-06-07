6 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Averts Power Cuts After Partial Debt Payment to South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe has paid US$10 million out of the US$43 million dollars it owes South Africa's power utility, averting potentially crippling power outages in the country, Energy Minister Samuel Undenge said Monday.

The minister was quoted by the state-run news agency as saying that Zimbabwe will not be plunged into darkness as the government was in the process of mobilizing more funds to settle the debt.

Zimbabwe's power utility ZESA Holdings owes South Africa's Eskom 43 million dollars in power imports, and is struggling to pay off the debt due to foreign currency shortages in the country.

ESKOM recently threatened to cut off supplies to Zimbabwe if the debt was not paid by May 31.

Eskom supplies 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Zimbabwe daily to help the country offset a power deficit due to low generation capacity.

"We are trying our best to honor our debt and we have come to an arrangement with Eskom. So far, we have paid over the past one month 10 million dollars," he said.

The minister urged consumers to pay their electricity bills to enable ZESA Holdings to honor its financial obligations.

"The revenue which ZESA is receiving is below the cost of its operations and there is that constraint," he said.

Zimbabwe requires 1,400 MW of electricity per day but is only able to produce around 1,000 MW as generation capacity has been curbed by aged power plants.

Xinhua

Zimbabwe

Registrar-General Mudede Scoffs At DNA Test Claims

Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede has refuted claims circulating on social media that his department will conduct… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.