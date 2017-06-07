Philander is a 22-year-old self-taught artist who makes a living by selling his paintings at dusty Tses in the //Karas region.

The young father of one dropped out of school after failing to get promotion to Grade 11 at Keetmanshoop a few years ago.

He returned to his grandmother's house at Tses, and started whiling away the time with his favourite hobby, painting.

He would collect pens and pencils, and draw on any piece of paper or cardboard he could find.

One day, Philander realised that he could make a living out of his hobby and started hustling for paint, brushes, canvases and frames.

"What helped me to keep going is that no one discouraged me or put me down," he says.

He sometimes receives donations, like watercolour paint, boards and crayons from schools or private sponsors, and collects materials like shells and pebbles to frame some of his works.

"I started when I was 10. I am not someone who talks a lot, I just love to draw from morning till night," he says about himself.

Every month, he creates about 10 paintings, and sells about half of them along the B1 main road passing through the village, at exhibitions, or at Lüderitz or Keetmanshoop.

Philander's visits to Lüderitz also provide him with a chance to visit his daughter, who lives with his mother at the coastal town.

So far, the artist has generated enough money to erect a shack in his grandmother's yard at Tses.

The shack is his studio, and he is inspired mostly by images of nature.

"I draw the things that are in my mind," he says.

One day, he wants to acquire a piece of land at Tses to build his own house.

"I love this place, and I want to try and make a good life for me here," he says.

Philander does not drink, and is not distracted by nightlife or entertainment.

His belief is that any person, young or old, can navigate life positively with the right mindset.

"I am lucky that I figured out early that it is up to me to try doing something for myself," he notes.

