Windhoek — The Namibian President, Hage Geingob, paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, during a ceremony held on Monday at the African Continental Conference on Solidarity with Cuba in Windhoek city.

In the homage paid during the opening remarks of the conference, Hage Geingob described Fidel Castro as an icon of friendship between nations.

In his speech, the Namibian Head of State said that the motto "Intensifying solidarity and continuing the legacy of Fidel and Che" is the most appropriate, at a time when the world calls for leaders who have morale, principles and leadership.

According to the Namibian president, the African continent and Cuba will always have fraternal relations translated into strong commercial ties.

The meeting counts on the participation of delegations from 26 African countries and various associations of solidarity with Cuba.