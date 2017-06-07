South Africa: Police Personnel Deployed to Striking 10111 Centres

New interim-acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba says the SAPS has decided to send police officers to manage the emergency 10111 units where staff are on strike.

Call centre workers threatened a national shutdown on Tuesday after the South African Police Union (SAPU) said they had been underpaid for too long.

Mothiba made his first appearance in Parliament on Wednesday as police head, and said negotiations around call centre workers' pay were at an advanced stage.

"The management has taken a decision that in the 10111 centre we are going to deploy police act members," he told the police portfolio committee.

"Posts have been advertised and the unions have been part of that process."

He was not sure if the members who marched on Wednesday had been made aware, but there was no interruption to service delivery, he said.

A full report would be compiled and sent electronically to the committee.

SAPU general secretary Oscar Skommere told City Press on Tuesday that they were giving police 14 days to respond to their demands.

The call centre agents act as the first port of call during an emergency situation for people seeking help or assistance from the police.

A task team set up by former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega in 2013 recommended that the salary level at 10111 should be upgraded to salary level seven (about R226 211 a year), which was approved provincially.

The strike has been supported by the South African Federation of Trade Unions.

The committee also heard a petition for police to set up a satellite police station in Soshanguve, Pretoria, after residents complained about crime being too high and the closes station being too far from most districts.

News24