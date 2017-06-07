6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Conference On Solidarity With Cuba Kicks Off

Windhoek — Delegates from 26 African countries are taking part as from Monday in the Fifth African Continental Conference on Solidarity with Cuba, taking place in Windhoek in Namibia.

At the opening of the three-day meeting, the President of the Republic of Namibia, Hage Geingob, stressed the importance of the conference, the first after the death of the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.

Speaking to a Cuban delegation of 174 people, Hage Geingob said the meeting will find mechanisms to intensify aid to Cuba.

On the occasion, the chairperson of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González thanked the people of Namibia for hosting the event.

The programme of the event establishes the creation of two working committees to analyze, among other subjects, the solidarity mobilization of the African countries against the economic and financial blockade to Cuba, as well as the return to the Cuban administration of the naval base of Guantánamo.

The meeting, among others, counts on the participation of the president of the Namibia/Cuba Solidarity Association, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo and the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Netumbo Nunes-Ndaitwah.

