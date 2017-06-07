Uganda: Public Assets Management Policy in the Offing

Dodoma — The government is drafting Government Asset Management Policy as part of efforts to ensure effective management of public assets.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Mr Edwin Ngonyani told the National Assembly that among others, the policy will give guidelines on public procurement, handling and disposable of public properties.

He revealed the plan as he was responding to a supplementary question by Lupa MP Victor Mwambalaswa (CCM) who wanted to know what policy the government has put up as far as when it comes to purchasing of public vehicles.

In his question, Mr Mwambalaswa also challenged the government to mull over the possibility of start purchasing Prado vehicles instead of Toyota Land Cruiser VX in order to minimize public expenditures.

"All public officers in Zanzibar uses Prado vehicles, since the prime targets by the fifth phase government is to reduce public expenditures, why can't the mainland government borrow a leaf in order to minimize public expenditure? He asked.

Responding, Mr Ngonyani said currently all public vehicles are now purchased strait from manufactures through Bulk Procurement System in order to minimize costs.

He added that, the Finance and Planning Ministry, through Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA) has mandate of procuring all of the public vehicles.

On his side, Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Makame Mbarawa ruled out any possibility for the mainland government to start using Prado vehicles.

Detailing, Mr Mbarawa said there is big differences between uses of cars in Zanzibar and mainland, "Public officers in Zanzibar are not frequently travelling far miles per day with their vehicles in comparison to their mainland counterparts. In mainland, we are taking into considerations many matters when procuring public cars, mostly we base on safety, comfortability and costs of maintenance," he said.