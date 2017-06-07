Uyo — The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested the Transition Committee Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Area, Abasiono Udomfu, his assistant, Akaninyene Ibuot, and one other person over the murder of the council's late Secretary, Ime Atakpa.

Atakpa was murdered on Sunday, April 16, 2017, by gunmen in his farm in the village, and since then, the police have been trailing his killers.

A family source to the late secretary, who preferred anonymity, told journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, that Udomfu, the Transition Committee Chairman, had during a visit of the wife of the governor, Martha Udom Emmanuel, to the area to commission a housing project for widows, raised up his hands unannounced and said: "God knows that my hands are clean concerning the murder of the late Local Government Secretary."

Thereafter, the source said, the chairman's personal assistant, Akaninyene Ibout, added his voice, saying that his hands were also clean and that he did not have anything to do with the killing of the late Atakpa

"After the event where the council's transition chairman and his assistant declared their innocence in the murder, the police arrested them the following day. On interrogation by the police intelligence team, Ibuot, was said to have named the chairman and two others of involvement in the murder of the secretary.

The other two suspects are now cooperating with the police, and they said that the chairman paid them the sum of N300, 000 to kill the secretary. They were arrested in Port Harcourt on a tip off, the source alleged.

It was also gathered that Udomfu had made serious efforts to bribe the policemen who arrested him but was not successful. Calls and text messages put to the Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chukwu Ikechukwu, by our correspondent to get his reaction on the issue were not responded to.