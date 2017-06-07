The Expropriation Bill will be referred to the house of traditional leaders, the National Assembly approved on Tuesday morning.

After both houses of Parliament adopted the bill in 2016, President Jacob Zuma referred it back to Parliament as he feared it will not pass constitutional muster due to the public participation process followed by the National Assembly.

This after the Democratic Alliance (DA) wrote letters to him in this regard, as DA MP Anchen Dreyer reminded the House on Tuesday.

Before the House was a report from the portfolio committee on public works on how to deal with the bill, recommending that it be referred to the house of traditional leaders for comment.

All the parties agreed to the adoption of the bill, except the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"In the framework of the current Constitution it is impossible to achieve meaningful land reform," said EFF MP Natasha Louw.

The party wants section 25 of the Constitution - which deals with property ownership - scrapped to make expropriation without compensation possible.

Louw said the EFF repeatedly offered their 6% representation in the National Assembly to the African National Congress (ANC) to amend the Constitution.

ANC MP Freddie Adams thanked Zuma for his "wisdom" in referring the bill to the house of traditional leaders.

The Expropriation Bill allows the State to expropriate land for a public purpose or in the public interest and seeks to bring the expropriation in line with the Constitution.

The law currently regulating expropriation dates back to the apartheid era.

Earlier, during a discussion on the Extension of Security of Tenure Amendment Bill, minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti said the EFF learned to hate from the National Party.

"The NP was a very good teacher," he said, with a hint of irony in his voice. "The EFF is full of hate. You learned that from the NP."

"You're cowards!" yelled EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.

Source: News24