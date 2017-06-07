Luanda — The opening of the Bank of China Branch on Monday June 5 in Luanda proves the trust of this Asian institution in the country's potential of economic development and strengthens the cooperation between the two nations, said the governor of the referred bank, Chen Siqing.

Angola has become in the last few years the second largest business partner of China in Africa the greatest oil supplier at level of the continent and third biggest market for this Asian country, which counts on 100 companies operating in the Angolan territory.

The Chinese official recalled that Africa is a continent of hope and despite the distance separating the two countries; both nations share the same desire of seeking development as well as solid bases for cooperation.

Fruit of the relation shared between the two countries, he added that several contracts have been signed for the execution of new works in Angola, representing an increase of 130 percent in comparison to last year.

He also stated that with the opening of this Chinese bank, the financing of the referred works will be boosted.