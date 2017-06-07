Tanzania: Mighty Simba Bow Out Fighting

Dar es Salaam — Overconfidence cost Simba dearly yesterday as they went down 5-4 to Nakuru All Stars of Kenya on post-match penalties in the SportPesa Super Cup match at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The regular time ended in a barren draw, forcing the match to be decided on post-match penalties where the Kenyan second tier side scored all their five penalties to set a semi-final showdown with Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia beat Zanzibar's Jang'ombe Boys 2-0 in the other quarter-final match of the day at the same venue to move into the last four of the inaugural competition.

During the shootouts, Ghanaian goalkeeper Daniel Agyei sent his kick over the bar with Bukungu Besala, Mwinyi Kazimoto, Hafidh Mussa and Feston Munezero converting from 12 yards for Simba. AllStars scored through Baraka Jerome, Peter Amani, Maina Geoffrey and Japheth Amakanji.

"They underrated us but we had our strategy.

We knew very well, if they could have not score in those minutes then they were going to be under pressure from their home fans during the shootout," AllStars head coach George Maina said.

Simba goalkeepers trainer Idd Salim, who turned up for the post-match interview on behalf of head coach Joseph Omog, congratulated All Stars for the win.

"Everyone expected an easy match for us but in football there's no sure win if you don't take your chances. Our strikers were under pressure that they couldn't shoot on target while inside the box. Football is a game of chances. Congrats to AllStars for the win," he said.

AllStars showed early signs of going for an early lead with Geoffrey Maina looping the ball over the bar while precision would have been the easier option after he was released by Peter Ng'ang'a.

With the home fans' frustrations slowly creeping in, Feston Munezero broke on the left and squared the ball to Athanas Pastory whose attempt couldn't beat AllStars goalkeeper Martin Lule in the 26th minute.

On the other end, Ng'ang'a found Maina who yet again failed to beat Agyei in the Simba goal.

Three minutes to the break, AllStars had a strong penalty appeal turned down by the referee after Thomas Wainaina went down inside the area under Mlipili Yusuf's challenge.

An end-to-end second half punctuated by tales of missed chances with the handful crowd waiting in vain for the opener.

Ng'ang'a fould Kazimoto in the hour mark but Hafidh Mussa's resultant free-kick failed to trouble Lule.

In the first match, Gor Mahia's striker Meddie Kagere struck twice in the second half to propel the Kenyan giants to the semifinals of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Zanzibar's Jang'ombe Boys.

After a goal-less first half, which saw Gor miss a host of clear chances, Kagere broke the stalemate three minutes after the hour mark after heading home Kenneth Muguna's well-taken cross from the right flank.

The Ugandan-born Rwandan forward Kagere completed his brace seven minutes to go through a penalty.

Jang'ombe Boys defender Almas Said had handled the ball in his own penalty box, leaving the referee with no option but to point to the spot.