Namibia: Man Denied Bail After Rape Charge

A 67-year-old man was denied bail in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday after appearing for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl.

Eugene Ngalaule allegedly raped the minor at the beginning of May in the Liselo area of the Zambezi region.

The case was postponed to 30 August for further investigations, and to allow him to apply for legal aid.

The state opposed bail because of the seriousness of the offence, and in the interests of the public.

According to the victim's statement, her mother sent her to buy beer and chips at a nearby village during the recent school holiday.

When she got there, she found the shop closed, and decided to return home. However, Ngalaule called her back, and asked her to wash dishes for him.

She agreed to do so because she knew him as he usually visited their village.

While she was busy with the dishes, he instructed her to get him drinking water from the house.

He then allegedly followed her and took her to his bedroom, where he raped her. The girl claimed he afterwards gave her N$10, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the alleged rape.

The victim only told her mother of the alleged rape last week when she developed sores on her private parts, and the mother then reported the matter to the police.

The accused appeared before magistrate Vincent Ncaza, while the state was represented by George Matali.