Luanda — The Angolan judicial authorities are working to respond to the letter rogatory forwarded by the Portuguese Attorney's Office (MPP), concerning the operation FIZZ involving an accusation against the Angolan vice president, Manuel Vicente.

This was said Monday in Luanda by the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Rui Mangueira, on the fringes of the Conference on Good Governance, Lawful State and Criminal Policies.

According to the minister, the Angolan authorities have requested an opinion from the Constitutional Court (TC) that is looking into the matter.

He stated that the MPP has decided to forward the file for proceedings without taking into account that the Angolan authorities were working to respond to the letter rogatory.

Rui Mangueira said as well that in deciding to file the accusation for proceedings, the MPP considered that all procedures requested through the letter rogatory have proved ineffective.

"We have an agreement for mutual aid and we consider that all procedures should go along that deal," said the minister.

Rui Mangueira explained that while the Angolan judiciary authorities were working to come up with an appropriate response to the Portuguese counterparts, the latter decided to ignore what had been agreed upon.

He said he was shocked as that shows a certain disregard of Angola's judiciary authorities, particularly the Constitutional Court.

The minister assured that all requests contained in the letter rogatory will be responded to as the TC is working on it.

The operation FIZZ concerns the investigation into benefits allegedly received by the Portuguese magistrate, Orlando Figueira, suspected of having favoured third parties in two cases.

At the time, Manuel Vicente was the CEO of the Angolan Oil Company.