7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC - Embrace Public-Private Partnership

Njombe — Serious investment in agriculture through public-private partnership is key in industrialising and making Tanzania a mid-sized economy, a regional commissioner has said.

Mr Christopher ole Sendeka said that the current government's main agenda of industrialisation could easily be achieved if agriculture was fully supported.

"In Njombe and Iringa regions, we have been working closely with the private sector through public -private partnership in agriculture where smallholder farmers are exposed to commercial farming," he said during the opening of a two-day meeting organised by Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania.

The meeting aimed at reviewing Ihemi cluster covering regions of Iringa and Njombe which he said was capable of feeding the nation if fully exploited.

