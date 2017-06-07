South Africa: Mall Evacuated, Hundreds of Homes Flooded in Cape Town

Nearly 800 homes were flooded across Cape Town and the Cavendish Square shopping centre in Claremont was evacuated as a major storm wreaked havoc in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

The Cavendish Square shopping centre was closed as a precautionary measure, the centre said on its Facebook page. Roof sheeting is believed to have blown off due to strong winds.

Buildings outside Somerset Mall, a shopping centre in Somerset West, were also evacuated as parts of the roof collapsed. Security officials said no injuries were reported.

The City of Cape Town said 97 permanent dwellings and 700 emergency houses, which were erected after recent fires, were flooded.

The emergency dwellings include 365 homes in Imizamo Yethu, 74 homes in Disa Park and 264 homes in Madiba Square. The permanent houses affected are in Macassar Village, City Of Cape Town disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

Fires

Emergency shelters and humanitarian aid was organised.

In Lavender Hill, Mercia Blom told News24 that her house was flooded just after 23:00 on Tuesday evening.

"Past 11 the roof already started blowing and you can't actually sleep [then the water started dripping through the roof]," she said.

"My daughter had to sleep in the kitchen because we couldn't sleep in the rooms."

Blom, who stays in a city-owned rental unit, said she informed the city about leaks in the building in 2016 and after that.

Meanwhile, in George, the roofs of 16 informal structures were blown off. Power outages were reported in Thembalethu, Wilderness Heights, Industrial area and Parkdene.

Fire services dealt with 26 blazes in the municipality over the past 24 hours, the George municipality said on Facebook.

In the Overstrand municipality, power outages were reported in Voëlklip and Palmiet.

The South African Weather Service warned wind speeds between 60k/h to 80km/h can be expected on Wednesday afternoon with gusts of up to 120km/h.

Rainfall between 15mm - 30mm had been measured by 08:00 on Wednesday, with Grabouw receiving the highest amount of 63mm.

Source: News24