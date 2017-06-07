South Africa: Cape Town Parking Marshals Made to Work Through Storm

Despite an intense cold front with gale force winds, severe weather warnings and the closure of schools and universities, the City's outsourced parking marshals have been required to report for work.

Nearly all the marshals GroundUp spoke to, and who all asked to remain anonymous, said they lived in informal settlements.

One parking marshall said work was not easy when it was cold and there was nowhere to shelter. She said on her way to work from Khayelitsha, her taxi passed broken power lines.

"We are staying in shacks. We don't know what is going to happen [at home while we're gone]," said a marshal who lives on her own. She woke up early this morning to pack up her things so they would not get wet.

A general manager for Street Parking Solution, which employs the Cape Town CBD parking marshals, said the company had tried to suspend services for the day due to the extreme weather, but City officials requested marshals report to work as normal. The manager did not want to be named.

He said: "It was our full intention to stop operations for the day. That's what we would have wanted. I contacted my direct liaison with the City and I explained to them that we would likely have a problem ... with people leaving their homes, especially people in informal settlements. They got back to me at about 4pm yesterday that they wanted everything to go as normal."

"[The official] also said that if we do begin operations today and if there was a situation of anyone being endangered or any operations halts, then we would need to chat with one of three people at the city before making a decision," said the manager.

The CBD was unusually empty this morning because of the storm, with lots of parking available.

The City did not immediately respond to GroundUp's request for comment, though we will update this story when it does.