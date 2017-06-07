Cameroon: Pan African Parliament - Cameroon Chosen to Host Conference

7 June 2017

The Pan African Parliament has chosen Cameroon to host a continental conference on integration in Africa. The President of the Parliament, Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang made the declaration in Yaounde on June 6, 2017 during talks with the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon.Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. Hon. Nkodo Dang used the audience to hand two sealed messages to Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. One of the message was destined for Hon. Cavaye and the second message was to be forwarded to the Head of State, President Paul Biya. The message to the Head of State probably has to do with the request for his authorisation for Cameroon to host the continental conference. This is because the President of Pan African Parliament said the institution needed the endorsement of the highest authorities of the State for the conference to take place. When the autorisation must have been got, the time of the conference will be fixed, he said. The President of the Pan African Parliament also came to brief the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly on the session of the continental legislative body that held in Midrand, South Africa from May 5 to 20, 2017. He disclosed that during the session, the Presidents of Burkina Faso and Malawi were special guests. Discussions between the two officials also focused on common interest between the Pan African Parliament and the Parliament of Cameroon.

