6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Child Abduction Warning System Draft Assessed

Luanda — A draft that creates the Child Abduction Warning System (SARM), a law that regulates the collection of information that can help the criminal investigation authorities to locate and release a minor after his / her abduction, was evaluated on Tuesday in Luanda.

The system is a mechanism to strengthen the means of combating crimes against children, especially kidnapping, trafficking in children and other forms of violence against children.

Today, at its 4th session, the Committee for Social Policy of the Council of Ministers, meeting under the guidance of the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente, evaluated the draft Presidential Decree.

Also in the field of Social Assistance and Reinsertion, the commission was informed about the situation of the Santa Rita de Cassia Home, about Angolan ex-refugees in Zambia and refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Lunda Norte.

It also received information on the revitalization process of the national commission for the prevention and audit of maternal and neonatal deaths and noted with satisfaction the improvement of reproductive health indicators and reaffirmed support for resource mobilization efforts for the implementation of the action plan.

