7 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Earns U.S.$2 Billion From Onne Free Zone in 6 Years - Umana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Federal Government of Nigeria realised a whopping $2 billion (N611 billion) as revenue from the operation of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) within the last six years.

The Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Mr. Umana Okon Umana, disclosed this at the first session of the Nigeria Business Roundtable held in Lagos at the weekend.

The Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone was developed by INTELS Nigeria Limited to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), create employment, as well as enhance Nigeria's technological and industrial advancement. The zone which hosts the operation of more than 170 companies is one of the fastest growing in the world.

Umana said one of the keys to attaining greater productivity and growth in the Nigerian economy was making use of the potentials of a free trade zone which offered an increase in investment, job creation and export.

"Statistics show that there are three million companies arising from over 5,000 free trade zones around the world, which accounts for over 45 million jobs, all showing efficacy of having an effective free trade zone in a global perspective.

"FTZ in developing countries can drive growth in different sectors not only in oil and gas, attract increased foreign investment inflow, create employment, transfer skills and technology," the OGFZA boss added.

In 2006, INTELS was awarded concession by the Federal Government to operate Terminal A (Federal Ocean Terminal) and Terminal B (Federal Lighter Terminal) of the Onne Port Complex, which houses the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone. It also operates terminals in Warri, Calabar and Apapa ports.

Nigeria

More New Born Babies Dumped in Abuja

Cases of newborn babies abandoned on refuse heaps, in public conveniences or by the roadside are on the rise in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.