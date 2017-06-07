Malawi: Blue Eagles in Crisis Meeting At Area 30

Area 30 cops, Blue Eagles had a tough outing to the southern region over the weekend when they lost all their two games against Premier Bet Wizards and marauding Lions of Zomba, Red Lions.

On Saturday, they were humbled by this season's surprise package, Wizards 1-0 at Mulanje Park.

The following day in Zomba, the Area 30 cops were put at guard by men from Cobbe Barracks who are current pacesetters of the league, when they were thrashed 3-0.

Blue Eagles who were last year's title contenders and were leading the pack till towards the end of the season and were dubbed as Leicester City of Malawi, got it wrong to surrender the mantle to Kamuzu Barracks at the eleventh hour.

They had a good start, they had registered 6 straight wins and they were 18 and 7 points clear to second placed Mafco by May, 16,2017.

This year's trend seem to take a different direction and they are appear to be in a panic mode as the league is progressing.

Many soccer followers are attributing to the poor performance of the team to the departure of their mentor, DerklekNsakakuona who was appointed assistant coach of national team together with Gerald Phiri.

His replacement, Audrow Makonyola seem to have tough time to make the team get the winning formula.

Makonyola's coaching abilities were put to test during the Airtel top 8 challenge where his team failed to progress and reach the semifinal.

They were beaten 4-2 by Kamuzu Barracks during the first leg played at Civo stadium.

Blue Eagles were sent packing out of the tournament at home during the second leg when they were hammered 2-0.

This year's away record for the Area 30 men is very bad and they need to rework some of the areas if they are to offer a credible challenge to the title race.

"The team has indeed started the season on bad note. Playing seven competitive games only winning one against Master Security," Blue Eagles Chairperson, Alexander Ngwala lamented Tuesday morning in an interview from South Africa.

He disclosed that the executive committee met yesterday and held an interface meeting with the coaching panel to establish factors that may have brought poor performance to the team.

Ngwala added that today, there will be a crisis meeting at Senior Officer's Mess with supporters and executive committee.

"We want to list down issues that we are not doing right and identify next steps for the team to recover and start winning games," the chairperson outlined.

He said so far the executive has no clear reason as to why the team is performing badly and this now lies on the players and technical panel to come up with something.

Blues Eagles are currently on position nine in the TNM Super league with five games played.