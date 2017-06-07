Angola: Luanda Hosts National Conference On Demining

Luanda — The Angolan government will promote on 22-23 June a national conference on demining at the Palace of Justice in Luanda.

The information was provided Monday in Luanda by the Secretary of State for Social Welfare, Lúcio do Amaral, for whom the event will be held under the motto "Angola free of landmines, towards development".

Speaking on behalf of the Social Welfare Minister, Gonçalves Muandumba, the official explained that the event will address aspects related to demining (location, collection and destruction of artifacts or explosive devices) and education on landmine risks.

At a press conference, the official reiterated that since the end of the armed conflict in Angola in 2002, the Executive has been working hard on demining, in order to get the country rid of the landmines.

Lúcio do Amaral recalled that at the end of the armed conflict, there were an estimated 10 million landmines in the Angolan territory, which prevented the implementation of the National Reconstruction Programme and the free movement of people and goods.

"In 2002, people were afraid of leaving their house because they thought even the backyards were mined. But, thanks to the efforts of the Executive and taking into account the international partnerships, it is now possible to move around the country", he said.

As a result of this work, he said that it was possible to build centralities, new dams and deployment of fiber optics in the country, among other actions that contribute to development.

The conference will gather more than 200 delegates from the country's 18 provinces and guests from other nations.

The event will also serve to honor the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his contribution to the demining process.