Two soldiers from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) risk arrest after Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) impounded a truck which they were attempting to smuggle maize to the neighbouring Tanzania at Kaporo roadblock in Karonga, officials have confirmed.

The truck registration number RU 4725 belongs to unknown business tycoon was aided by two soldiers in MDF Land Cruiser.

The soldiers managed to beat other roadblocks such Mwenilondo, Chilumba, and Rukuru because of some senior Karonga police officers.

However, the MRA at Kaporo roadblock managed to impound the vehicle after some struggles.

"The MDF soldiers threatened to deal with us saying MRA is not in position to impound maize and ask us to call their boss but we vehemently refused and tell them that the vehicle will be released especially if our bosses told us to do so," said the MRA officials.

MRA Head of Cooperate Affairs Steven Kapoloma admitted that the said vehicle is in their hands.

However, Kapoloma said "the soldiers escorted the said vehicle after the owner claimed to have valid documents so they wanted the MRA officials at Kaporo roadblock to scrutinize the said documents and that is what you should write in your story."

MDF spokesperson lieutenant Wilned Chawinga could not immediately comment.