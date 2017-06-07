6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball/World Cup - Angolan Players Seek to Honour Captain Natalia

Luanda — The Angolan international, Juliana Machado, said on Monday in Luanda that the pre-squad for the World Cup in Germany in December will try to put in practice the teachings of captain Natalia Bernardo, unavailable for this event for personal reasons.

"We regret the absence of Natalia (MVP of the last African cup held in Luanda in 2016), since she is the oldest in the group, a very experienced athlete and acting as a counselor and coach inside the courts", she said.

Speaking to Angop at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, moments before the national team left for OPorto (Portugal), Juliana Machado considered Natalia's absence a big blow, as it affected the group considerably, mainly the newcomers.

In Portugal, the national team, coached Danish Morten Soubak, will hold a two-week training programme in the Gaia region and will play four friendly games, two with Norway, the world defending champion.

