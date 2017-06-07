South Africa: Move Cars to Higher Ground, Warns City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has urged residents in coastal areas to move their vehicles to higher ground as sea swells of up to 12m are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the city also asked that property owners along the Atlantic Seaboard and False Bay coastline take special precautions to protect properties and businesses.

"We recommend that the public stay away from the coastline... including the Sea Point Promenade," the statements reads.

The city warned that its call centre was receiving an extremely high volume of calls due to the adverse weather conditions.

It requested that residents SMS 31373 for all water-related faults such as blocked drains and 31220 for electricity-related faults.

Meanwhile, Metrorail said all long-distance and freight operations have been suspended.

Rail services between Malmesbury, Wellington and Muldersvlei have also been suspended.

Passengers should expect delay of up to 60 minutes on all lines, Metrorail said on Twitter.

No major delays on roads around Cape Town have been reported. On Wednesday morning the Huguenot tunnel and parts of the N2 after Grabouw were closed to traffic.

The South African Weather Service warned wind speeds between 60km/h - 80km/h can be expected with gusts up to 120km/h.

Rainfall between 15mm - 30mm was measured by 08:00 on Wednesday, with Grabouw receiving the highest amount of 63mm.

