7 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Move Cars to Higher Ground, Warns City of Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Cape Town has urged residents in coastal areas to move their vehicles to higher ground as sea swells of up to 12m are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the city also asked that property owners along the Atlantic Seaboard and False Bay coastline take special precautions to protect properties and businesses.

"We recommend that the public stay away from the coastline... including the Sea Point Promenade," the statements reads.

The city warned that its call centre was receiving an extremely high volume of calls due to the adverse weather conditions.

It requested that residents SMS 31373 for all water-related faults such as blocked drains and 31220 for electricity-related faults.

Meanwhile, Metrorail said all long-distance and freight operations have been suspended.

Rail services between Malmesbury, Wellington and Muldersvlei have also been suspended.

Passengers should expect delay of up to 60 minutes on all lines, Metrorail said on Twitter.

No major delays on roads around Cape Town have been reported. On Wednesday morning the Huguenot tunnel and parts of the N2 after Grabouw were closed to traffic.

The South African Weather Service warned wind speeds between 60km/h - 80km/h can be expected with gusts up to 120km/h.

Rainfall between 15mm - 30mm was measured by 08:00 on Wednesday, with Grabouw receiving the highest amount of 63mm.

Source: News24

South Africa

Reports of Deaths as #CapeTownStorm Intensifies

The storm in Cape Town has claimed the lives of five people, including a 60-year-old man. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.