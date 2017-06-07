7 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Apam to Commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe — The Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) will on June 13 join the international community in commemorating International Albinism Awareness Day at Nkolimbo ground in Ntcheu district.

Overstone Kondowe who is the president of APAM told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that this is the third year that the association will commemorate the day on which the world seeks to address challenges that people with albinism face.

"We want to use the day to influence people in the country to recognize that persons with albinism are human too. This year's commemorations are under the theme advancing with renewed hope," said Kondowe.

He added that the day will provide an opportunity for all Malawians to interact with persons with albinism and will also provide a platform for a wide range of stakeholders to explore protection mechanisms.

"The interaction will help to come up with measures of addressing issues of killings, trafficking and abductions of persons with albinism. The celebration will also help to bring hope and strengthen collaboration in promoting full participation and inclusion of persons with albinism in the society" he said.

The First Lady, Her Excellency Dr Gertrude Mutharika is expected to grace the occasion.

