Botswana: Officers Live Out Duty to Nation

Gaborone — The Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, Ms Segakweng Tsiane has said the Attorney General Chambers' employees are bestowed with a constitutional duty to provide quality legal services on behalf of government.

Speaking at the Attorney General Chambers' excellence awards ceremony on Friday, Ms Tsiane said through the awards, officers have showed commitment, dedication and hard work.

"The fruits of your labour shall never go unnoticed so long as you continue delivering excellent service to Batswana and the world at large," she said.

She said the ultimate judges of their performance were the public and stakeholders they interacted with on a daily basis.

"Excellent service delivery and good performance results denote customer satisfaction," she said.

The PS said the media remained society's watchdog in ensuring that the services they provided were delivered in a timely and professional manner.

She said their visibility depended on the way they transacted their business with government and other stakeholders.

"In our case, a good transaction would mean full access to and enjoyment of quality legal services by all our stakeholders in fulfillment of our constitutional mandate," she said.

She acknowledged the challenges they faced such as lack of capacity to deal with the ever increasing demand of the development of new legislation to address emerging issues and perfecting existing legislation that had been overtaken by events.

Further, she said they continued to grapple with backlog of cases, both criminal and civil.

Ms Tsiane implored the officers to do more with less and to adopt strategies that would facilitate their quest to improve service delivery and access to justice.

She said rewarding performance showed that their sacrifices did not go unnoticed by government and its people.She urged them to always strive to do better for they should reap and enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Acting attorney general, Mr Morulaganyi Chamme said the awards, held for the third time had grown in categories and the number of awardees.

"Unlike in the past years, this year we have taken a deliberate decision to expand our awards to recognise our officers who have endured the rigors of public service of 10 years, 20 years and 30 years," he said.

He said they should always remember that service delivery was very crucial to the development of every vibrant economy and there was always room for improvement.

BOPA